Under the Banner of Heaven season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Hulu?

Following the season 1 finale today on Hulu, can you expect an Under the Banner of Heaven season 2 renewal? Or, is this the end?

We suppose that there’s no sense of beating around the bush here: You shouldn’t expect anything more when it comes to the Andrew Garfield series. From the start, Under the Banner of Heaven was meant to be a limited series and an adaptation of specific source material. There was a designed beginning, middle, and end here from creator Dustin Lance Black, and we also think that Pyre’s journey reaches its natural conclusion by the end of the story.

With all of this being said, though, can you really say with 100% certainty that we are at the end of the road here? That’s where things get a little bit more difficult. We’re talking here about a show with a big-name actor at the center, and we’ve also seen plenty of examples over the years of limited series that end up being something other than that down the road. We would just be very much surprised if that happens here. It would take the construction of a whole new case, and then an emotional justification as to why we need to see something more here.

In general, we tend to think that a show like this is better leaving good enough alone. Rather than try to bring a show like this when there is a clear and obvious conclusion, we tend to think that Hulu would be better off developing something new and re-teaming with Black or Garfield in that space. If they can make Under the Banner of Heaven a success, why not go ahead and try with something else? There are plenty of reasons to go for that, if they feel bold enough to push forward with it. We know that Hulu in particular LOVES doing these limited series…

For now, though, let’s just be grateful that this exists in the first place.

Do you want to see an Under the Banner of Heaven season 2, despite the first season tying together loose ends?

