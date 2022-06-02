The Flash season 8 spoilers: Who will the final Big Bad be?

As we prepare for the final stretch of The Flash season 8, we also know that there are some threats still looming. In particular, that includes a suspected speedster! The promo for next week’s episode suggests that something nefarious is going on, and it’s enough to make Barry Allen head down to Lian Yu to ensure Eobard Thawne is still there.

So who is the Big Bad, if it is not Thawne? We do think there’s another surprise coming. We’ve made it no secret in the past that we’re hoping for Cobalt Blue here, mostly because this is a comic character (and a speedster) we haven’t seen before. Also, this could be a way to incorporate Rick Cosnett into the show again as Eddie Thawne, or at least a version of it. There’s a lot of stuff that would need to be explained here, but wouldn’t that be fun?

Of course, just don’t expect the writers or producers to reveal much on the final Big Bad before we actually see a surprise on the show. Speaking to TVLine, here is some of what showrunner Eric Wallace had to say on this subject:

“There’s a reason why Iris got her time sickness, and the final big bad of Season 8 is the person behind it. And you will learn why this is all happening.”

Is there going to be enough time for some sort of complete resolution here? That’s one of the things we are worried about. A good comparison here is the Godspeed storyline at the end of last season. It was extremely exciting to watch and yet, it felt like it ended far too fast. Personally, we’d cut down on interludes and get us some more of the meat.

