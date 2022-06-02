Obi-Wan Kenobi season 1 episode 4: Could Tala return?

After seeing her big debut in last night’s new episode, will we see more of Tala on Obi-Wan Kenobi season 1 episode 4? Or, could she appear elsewhere in this universe?

While we haven’t seen a whole lot of Indira Varma as this character just yet, it is abundantly clear that there is a lot to like here. Take, for example, how big of a heart she has, or the simple fact that she’s responsible for saving Obi-Wan Kenobi’s butt. Without her, where would she be? She’s certainly flawed, but she also is working to get redemption for herself. This is the sort of story that is a foundation for almost any great character in this world, and it’s all the easier to understand why we’d want to see more of her.

As many of you know, Star Wars tends to be really secretive about who shows up in their world and when and with that, there are no future appearances confirmed. However, given that she’s already helped Obi-Wan, he could rely on her again now that Reva is in possession of Princess Leia. He’s going to need some help, right?

What we can do, while we wait for more information on this character, is share what Varma had to say about her to The Hollywood Reporter:

As we can see, she is an Imperial officer and that’s true, but she’s not just that. She joined the Empire and became disillusioned witnessing some of the stuff that they get up to, and she sort of works for the Resistance. She’s a code switcher. But, she maintains her Imperial status because it means that she can go from different worlds and be more useful to our friends. She’s a really great woman, and she has, in her view, nothing to lose because she feels she’s atoning for the bad things that have been done in the past.

Doesn’t this sound like a character you want to see more of? Theoretically, she’d also still be around for The Mandalorian, provided that she doesn’t get killed off here.

Do you want to see more of Tala entering Obi-Wan Kenobi season 1 episode 4?

