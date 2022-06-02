iCarly season 2 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: Is big Freddie reveal coming?

Tomorrow on Paramount+, you should prepare yourselves in advance to see iCarly season 2 episode 10. This is the all-important finale, and it should be when everything hits the fan and big questions are raised about the future.

Of course, the big question we’re left to wonder right now is why we have to say goodbye to the series so soon. Isn’t there more that it could have brought to the table for all of us? We tend to think so, and that’s without knowing if we’re going to be seeing a season 3 of the revival or not. What’s our philosophy on that? Even if tomorrow’s episode is the end, this is at least two more seasons of a show we never imagined we’d get.

Below, you can take a look at the full iCarly season 2 episode 10 synopsis with a few more details all about what can you expect:

Carly realizes Freddie’s new girlfriend needs help planning his perfect birthday party, but Carly’s insight into what makes Freddie happy leads to a stunning revelation about their relationship. Spencer and Harper scheme to leave the party early to meet new dates, while Millicent is distracted by her new crush.

Is something big going to happen with Freddie and Carly? All of a sudden, we’re pretty darn curious! There’s certainly that possibility that the show ends on some sort of cliffhanger, one where we’re all left to sit around and speculate as to just what the future could hold! This may not be the ending we want, but we do have to face the reality that it’s what we could get. If that happens, we’ll just have to imagine the final ending however we choose…

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to iCarly right now

What do you want to see on the iCarly season 2 finale?

Do you think there’s a good chance that the series is ending on some sort of big cliffhanger? Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! After you do just that, keep coming back for more updates you will not want to miss. (Photo: Paramount+.)

