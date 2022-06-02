Top Chef: Houston finale: Will Evelyn, Sarah, or Buddha win?

Tomorrow night on Bravo, you are going to see the Top Chef: Houston finale, and we feel like this will be a pretty darn interesting showdown. Evelyn, Sarah, and Buddha have all had pretty different paths to get to this point. Sarah, for example, had to conquer Last Chance Kitchen many times over in order to get here! Evelyn, meanwhile, had the pressure of having to represent Houston on a season also set there.

So where will things go from here? In the sneak peek below, you can prepare a little bit further for what should be an exciting final showdown. Beyond just that, we of course suggest that you check out the official synopsis. After all, it gives you a sense of who all the judges and key culinary personalities are as the remaining contestants have to cook with their lives on the line:

The finalists prepare themselves for the most important cook of their lives. They’ll have to leave it all on the plate in order to wow Padma, Tom, Gail, and guest judges Stephanie Izard and Eric Ripert along with special guest diners Gregory Gourdet, Edward Lee, Janos Wilder, Bricia Lopez, Hunter Lewis and Alexander Smalls. Once they’re reunited with their sous chefs, the top three immediately get to work on executing a four-course progressive menu worthy of $250,000 and the title of Top Chef.

Honestly, this does feel like one of those finales where anyone could win! Both Buddha and Evelyn have gone on individual runs during the season and Sarah has shown that she can deliver great food under pressure. The only thing we’re really hoping for here is creativity, and that every one of them pushes food forward in a surprising way.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Top Chef right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to the Top Chef: Houston finale tomorrow night?

Who are you rooting for? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around to get some more information about the show that you will not want to miss. (Photo: Bravo.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







