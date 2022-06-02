Better Call Saul season 6: When could we learn about Kim’s fate?

We don’t think there’s any mystery what one of the most interesting stories is at the heart of Better Call Saul. It has to be Kim Wexler, right? What else in the world could it be? Her fate has been a mystery from the very beginning and yet, we’re at a point now where there are only six episodes left to try and make this a little more clear.

Now, this brings us to the next all-important question at the heart of this story: When is that actually going to happen? When will the writers actually left the veil more on Kim and her future?

Want to watch our review of the last Better Call Saul episode?

The first thing we should probably note is that the writers would be crazy to give a big reveal on Kim in episode 8. At this point, they probably know that this, plus what happens with Gene in the future, are what people are watching for. They will take time to get us there and honestly, we’re not upset about that at all. We’re cool with going on a journey as long as it leads to a fantastic result.

From our vantage point, the most realistic outcome is that the show tells us the truth about Kim either in episode 12 or the series finale (episode 13). When they do it could depend on some different factors. If she’s still alive in Gene’s timeline, it makes more sense to showcase what happened to her in Albuquerque in episode 12 or even episode 11! This allows some more time for her to potentially pop back up, or to see Jimmy deal with the aftermath of her being gone. If she dies, it makes more sense to wait … and we say that especially as someone who doesn’t want to see much of the series without Rhea Seehorn.

