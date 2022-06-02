MasterChef season 12 episode 3 preview: How will auditions wrap up?

As you prepare for MasterChef season 12 episode 3 on Fox next week, the Back to Win format is going to keep going strong!

In the event that you didn’t know already, the premise for this season is, at least for the time being, fairly simple. Every contestant here has been either on MasterChef or MasterChef Junior, and they’ve all got a lot to prove. We do really think that the auditions are being done with fairness in mind, which in the end is quite nice to see. We’ve already seen a lot of big-name personalities taken out of the competition in these auditions, and that is probably going to remain the case moving forward.

Want to get a few more official details on what lies ahead? Then be sure to check out the MasterChef season 12 episode 3 synopsis:

With only six aprons left, the judges round out auditions and give a lucky few chefs a chance to return to the MasterChef kitchen. Each 45-minute audition battle brings the contestants one step closer to being in the top 20.

By the end of this, it’s pretty clear that we’ll be at that next, all-important stage!

One of the things that we are personally quite excited to see coming up from here is to really see who is the most rusty upon their return to the competition. A lot of these people have been gone for a LONG time — heck, some of the Junior contestants were kids! A lot of people may have learned some bad habits over the years or forgotten how intense things can really be. While we don’t love all-star seasons of a lot of reality shows out there, this one could be rather fun. They’ve always done a good job casting interesting personalities, so let’s hope that the producers are upping the ante in making some of what lies ahead especially exciting.

