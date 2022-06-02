The Amazing Race Canada season 8 premiere date coming this summer

If you are like us, then you are very much excited to be seeing The Amazing Race Canada season 8 on the air in the near future. It’s been almost three years since the previous season aired!

Like with so many other shows that are out there, The Amazing Race Canada found itself greatly impacted by the global health crisis. Travel is essential to what they do, and it’s hard to make that happen when there are so many quarantine rules and you can’t get from one place to the next effectively.

Now, we come bearing the good news that another season is, in fact coming! CTV has started to air ads indicating the new season will launch at some point this summer, and you can see one of them below. Sure, there’s not all that much in here that gives anything away, but isn’t just knowing the show is coming back enough for the time being?

If you haven’t seen the Canadian version of the show as of yet, we highly suggest that you go ahead and give it a look. After all, it’s one of the best ones out there! Not only are a lot of the challenges well-designed, but you tend to learn a lot about Canada as a country. It also seems to cram more content into each episode than the US version, which has felt more and more like slim pickings over the years with how many actual tasks you get over the course of a given hour.

Fingers crossed here that by the end of this season, we’ll once again go on quite an amazing trip — we know that this show is capable of continuing to find some ways to surprise us.

3⃣…2⃣…1⃣…GO! #AmazingRaceCanada is hitting the road with a brand new season, coming this summer! @jonmonty pic.twitter.com/yjcsM74NGN — The Amazing Race Canada on CTV (@AmazingRaceCDA) May 31, 2022

