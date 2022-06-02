The Orville season 3 premiere will tribute Norm Macdonald after his death

The Orville season 3 is finally coming to Hulu tomorrow and of course, there’s a lot of reasons to celebrate that.

Of course, along the way we also need to take a moment to reflect. The first episode is going to be dedicated to legendary comic Norm Macdonald, who passed away in September 2021. He voiced Lieutenant Yaphet on the series and gave the show a lot of funny material; he did record more lines prior to his passing, so you will get to hear his voice for a little while longer.

Speaking to IGN, show executive producer / star Seth MacFarlane did his own part to pay tribute to Norm, explaining that there are a number of times you will hear from him:

“The first episode back is dedicated to Norm … It’s sad to have lost him. And at the same time, I’m very grateful that he left us with all of these great Yaphet bits that have yet to come. The fact that The Orville has the privilege of doling out the last comedy moments that he left us in these recordings, we’re lucky. We’re lucky that he was a part of the show, and we’re lucky that he’s in this third season.”

This has turned out to be a pretty big week when it comes to Macdonald’s legacy, as his final comedy special premiered on Netflix. The specific role of Yaphet moving forward remains to be seen and honestly, that’s a big part of the fun with it at this point. The Orville is a show that relies heavily on imagination, and they don’t release much on any specific story for that reason.

We just love that this show can be one final way to appreciate Norm’s deadpan humor; we imagine then taking advantage of it here to the fullest.

