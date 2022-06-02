The Challenge: All Stars season 3 episode 6: Is the Treehouse over?

Next week on The Challenge: All Stars season 3 episode 6, is one of the game’s biggest alliances going to be over and done with? Based on the preview that we saw this week for what lies ahead, there seems to be a solid chance of that.

Take, for starters, some people in the alliance having some concerns over it. Then, you’ve got Kellyanne on the outside feeling like she’s a near-constant target. Whenever you have alliance fractures this early on in the game, it never bodes well for the long-term future. Then again, how could anyone on this show be surprised? Nobody had to expect a big alliance would be sitting on solid ground forever, so now, some of the real tests are going to begin.

For Kellyanne, though, it’s not great that she finds herself in this sort of spot right now. There will be some major bumps in the road that she encounters and she’s gotta be prepared for that.

In general, this is the part of the season that we love the most. Once we get down to the final, of course a high percentage of what you see ends up being almost entirely physical. At this point, though, we’re in a spot where there’s a lot more at play. You’ve gotta maintain relationships and make sure that you’re a worthy competitor, without also being seen as too much of a threat. We totally think that this can be a pretty hard thing to figure out a lot of the time.

One thing we definitely do love about the Paramount+ version of the show is just how unfiltered it is and judging from the preview alone, that’s definitely going to be present the rest of the way. Brace yourselves accordingly.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Challenge: All Stars

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Challenge: All Stars season 3 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







