Sistas season 4 episode 13 spoilers: Who receives surprising news?

Following tonight’s dramatic new episode (the first one in a while), what do you want to see when it comes to Sistas season 4 episode 13? Rest assured, there’s a LOT coming up, and of course a few more twists and turns along the way.

So what sort of road is the show paving out? What sort of troubles are in the immediate future? Below, you can check out the full Sistas season 4 episode 13 synopsis with some other updates on that very thing:

Andi helps Fatima out of a bind as Karen receives some troublesome news.

Do we wish that there were a few more details to share here in advance? Sure, but that’s not always how things operate here…

Of course, we tend to think that “troublesome news” is not the sort of thing that can be wrapped out early, and nor do we expect things to be. One of the great things about Sistas is that with its episode count, Tyler Perry can take his time evolving arcs and allowing these relationships to change over time. All things considered, they absolutely need to! Growth is the real key to success for a story like this, and that’s still possible even so many years into the run.

One of the other nice things about where things stand right now is that we know in advance that Sistas season 5 is coming to BET in the future. This means that for the near future, we don’t have to spend a lot of time worrying about what could be coming in the far future. Instead, we can simply enjoy what is directly in front of us and then wait and see where things go a little bit further down the line.

