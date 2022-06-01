SWAT season 6: Could Lina Esco return as Chris in some form?

We know that Lina Esco departed SWAT as a series regular after season 5, but is there any chance that she comes back for season 6?

The first thing we don’t want to do here is get anyone’s hopes up; with that in mind, it’s worth noting that Esco is 100% gone as a series regular. The actress already confirmed that and with that in mind, we have to imagine that the most we’ll see her back is as a recurring guest star here and there.

According to a report from TVLine, such an idea is 100% possible. The departure of Esco from the show was an amicable one, as the actress wanted to move on to do some other things. 22 episodes is a HUGE commitment for anyone to make to a TV show, and she could easily come back for an episode or two and still have plenty of time to stretch her wings into other ventures.

Based on the way in which Chris’ story concluded, we definitely think there’s still room to explore things with her and Street down the road. Also, it’s not like the character is flying off to the other side of the world. If the writers thought there was zero chance they’d ever get Lina back on the show down the road, they could have easily just killed the character off or put her somewhere that made it hard for her to come back. They didn’t do this and because of that, we’re still feeling reasonably hopeful … just not right away. Odds are, the first several episodes of season 6 will be about resetting the show now that Chris is gone from the team.

There is no premiere date yet for season 6, but we expect to see it airing on Fridays starting in either late September or early October.

