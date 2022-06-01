Our Flag Means Death season 2 renewal confirmed at HBO Max!

We’ve been waiting for a long time to confirm the news on Our Flag Means Death season 2 — ultimately, we’re thrilled to have it today!

Today, HBO Max confirmed that the pirate series (which combines action, drama, romance, and a whole lot more) is officially coming back for another season! We know that this renewal has been in high demand for quite some time, and we’re very-much excited to see where things go moving forward.

In a new statement, here is what Sarah Aubrey, HBO Max’s head of original content, had to say on the subject:

“We are so happy to bring this truly one of a kind series back! … We congratulate [creator] David [Jenkins], [star] Taika [Waititi], [star] Rhys [Darby] and the entire talented cast and crew, and thank the show’s fans for embracing it wholeheartedly.”

Meanwhile, here is what Jenkins added:

“We felt the show was special while we were making it, but fans’ open-armed embrace of the inhabitants of the Revenge makes heading into a second season all the more sweet. Thanks to our team at HBO Max, our invested executive producers, and our wildly enthusiastic audience for making another voyage to this world possible.”

When will season 2 premiere?

Odds are, we are going to be waiting a good while in order to see it. We don’t think that HBO Max is the sort of service who will ever rush things along here. They don’t have to since they have SO many other shows on their roster from top to bottom.

For now, let’s just all wave our flags in celebration! This is the right time for the show to get this renewal, and let’s just hope there are more twists and turns along the way.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Our Flag Means Death

What do you think about Our Flag Means Death being renewed for a season 2?

When do you want to see it back? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: HBO Max.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







