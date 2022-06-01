Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? Are we going to be diving into some more season 8 news sooner rather than later?

Of course, it goes without saying that we want the show back on the air as soon as possible. Think in terms of the big cliffhanger at the end of season 7! We’re waiting to learn the truth about Will Halstead, Dylan Scott, and the fire. What’s going to happen on the other side of that? Will everyone be okay?

Well, here is where we come bearing the bad news: There is no new episode tonight. Not only that, but there won’t be one for quite some time moving forward. There is no official premiere date as of yet, and we probably will be stuck waiting until September or October to see the cast and crew back. (A start date will most likely be announced in June or July.)

The first order of business when the show returns will, of course, be the fire — that’s something that we can 100% anticipate. There’s even a chance that there could be a Chicago Fire crossover somewhere in here. It may not be the full case, but we could see a few people coming over here and there.

As for what else could be happening…

We are hoping that there will be some relationship developments for some key characters, whether it be Will and Hannah or someone else. There are people in this world who deserve a good bit of happiness, especially since there has been so much despair over the years for a lot of them.

Remember that both Chicago Fire and Chicago PD will also be back this fall, and we look forward to sharing more details about all of them moving forward!

