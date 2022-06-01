Outlander season 7 video: Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe offer new tour!

Today marks World Outlander Day, so what better time than the present to get a tour of the Outlander season 7 set?

In the video below, you can see Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, Richard Rankin, and Sophie Skelton all do their part in order to showcase some of the new and expanded sets that have been constructed. Cities are larger than ever, and we’re going to see more of these characters explore them.

Much of season 7 as a whole could be about a search for allies. It goes without saying, but we’re going to be seeing Claire get out of prison, where she was at the end of season 6. The Revolutionary War is coming, and we’re going to see characters do their part to ensure that they can stay alive and also remain on the right side of history. The Frasers all know that America wins the war down the road and become their own country. That’s not really something that they have to worry about … provided that they don’t mess anything up along the way.

In general, there is no firm premiere date as of yet for season 7, but you can expect to see it arrive most likely in two batches of eight episodes. This will be the largest overall season since the very first one, and there is so much material to cover from A Breath of Snow and Ashes and An Echo in the Bone.

Along the way, rest assured that there will be many more previews coming for the upcoming season. Think in terms of teasers, trailers, and so much more. In the end, this preview serves as an appetizer leading up for the big meal a little later on down the road. We’re happy to get whatever we can during production.

What are you most excited to see when it comes to Outlander season 7?

It wouldn't be #WorldOutlanderDay without an #Outlander gift, now would it? Here's a sneak peek from the set of Season 7. pic.twitter.com/CeIM8BsG1M — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) June 1, 2022

