Mayans MC season 4 episode 8: Did EZ kill Canche?

One of the things that we’ve come to know about Mayans MC season 4 is pretty darn simple: A lot of people are going to die. Not only that, but a lot of people will die by EZ’s hand.

Following his decision to take out Gaby, it feels like a good bit of EZ’s arc has changed. He’s now darker and more ruthless than he’s ever seen him, and of course this blurs the lines further between heroes and villains. There’s doing what needs to be done, and then there’s going too far.

In general, though, we don’t think anyone’s going to be all that mad that EZ killed Canche tonight. This wasn’t a likable guy, and honestly, someone in this world easily could’ve done it a long time ago. It is another reminder, though, of where JD Pardo’s character is at amidst this larger war with the Mayans and Sons. It’s something that will likely get crazier before it gets better, so go ahead and expect some other people to die in here, as well.

What was wild was seeing anyone offer up some sort of condolences to Canche after the fact. Sure, we understand he had a major role within the larger Mayans, but this is still far from a heroic figure.

Above all else, we gotta give props to Danny Pino for directing this episode. This was a tough one to nail across the board, whether it be the brutality, the twists, and of course showing so many people tow various moral lines with great difficulty. The real sad thing is how close we are now to the finale…

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Mayans MC right now, including more news on what lies ahead

What did you think about the events of Mayans MC season 4 episode 8?

How do you think everything is going to play out for EZ moving forward? Share some more of your thoughts right now in the comments! Afteryou do just that, be sure to also stay here for additional updates you will not want to miss. (Photo: FX.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







