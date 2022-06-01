Survivor 43 cast reveal: When could CBS announce it?

We know that Survivor 43 is happening at CBS. Not only that, but last week’s season 42 finale showed off both the logo above and a few teases of various castaways. It looks like it could be a fun group, but it’s often hard to know before seeing everyone actually out on the beach.

So when will some of the names be officially released? Alas, that’s not something that is going to come your way anytime soon. Best-case scenario, you’re probably waiting around three months. The network typically announces the cast around three to four weeks before the premiere; there is no Survivor 43 premiere date yet, but it feels fair to assume that it’s going to be on CBS when we get around to the last week of September.

There are a couple of things that have already been hinted at when it comes to season 43. Take, for example, that it will continue to be 26 days; this seems to be the new normal for the show, and they are not out to strand anyone for 39 days anymore. Also, they will continue to limit the amount of food you get — that’s their way of compensating for the less time that everyone is out there. While there could be a couple of twists from the past two seasons that remain, we tend to think that in general, a lot of them can’t be repeated. The idol passwords, for example, are much too obvious now, and pretty much everyone hated the Do or Die Twist.

Will some new wrinkles be introduced to the game? Almost certainly. We know there are a ton of people who’d love to see things go back to the olden days, but it’s hard to see that ever happening.

