Cobra Kai season 5: Will a season 6 renewal be coming soon?

While we wait for Cobra Kai season 5 to arrive on Netflix on September 9, why not go ahead and look towards season 6?

We’d say that this article is us getting a little bit ahead of ourselves, but here’s the reality on all of this: The creative team is already working on season 6! Not only that, but they’ve been doing it for months. This isn’t some situation where everyone woke up today and started to look ahead towards the future.

So when you consider all of that, plus also the show’s global success, it does lend itself to one major question: What in the world is Netflix waiting for? Why don’t they just go ahead and announce something?

Well, the answer to this is a little bit complicated, and it goes beyond just pushing a green button that grants the creators more seasons and episodes. They want to time the announcement, for starters, in the right way; that’s something we could see could out whenever production on new episodes actually begins. We also wonder if they want to wait until closer to season 5 to get the news out there.

One of the larger concerns that we have on the outside is the long-term viability of this particular ensemble. You do have to remember here that some of the younger actors have stars that are on the rise, and is the show going to be able to realistically keep them all forever? Story-wise, we also tend to think that people are going to graduate and get onto college and other things. Trying to focus on Johnny and Daniel amidst all of this could prove challenging.

Yet, we’ve been lucky to get so many awesome seasons of the show so far; we tend to think easily that more could be coming.

How many seasons do you think that Cobra Kai could realistically go at Netflix?

