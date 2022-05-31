Chicago Fire season 11: What’s next after Stella, Severide cliffhanger?

As we prepare for Chicago Fire season 11 at some point this fall, it’s clear that there’s both good and bad things in the world of Stella and Severide.

On the positive side of things, the two are now married! There’s no longer a need to worry as to whether or not the two are actually going to tie the knot. The ceremony in the season 10 finale was romantic, unexpected, and just about everything we could want.

Unfortunately, the closing minutes of the finale painted a far less-rosy picture for Miranda Rae Mayo and Taylor Kinney’s characters, as it was clear that someone was watching them right outside of their cabin. We have a good feeling that at least a good part of the premiere is going to be focused on seeing these two trying to contend with whatever problem they’re facing here; after all, it’s inevitable they find out about it eventually. It may not be that night in the cabin; it all depends mostly on when the assailants choose to strike.

We do foresee some intense moments and even some action sequences coming up early on in season 11 and if either one of them can catch wind of what’s happening in advance, there’s also a chance for some sort of Chicago PD crossover at the same time. We wouldn’t be shocked if they needed a little bit of help in order to take these guys on. As a matter of fact, that’d be the thing that makes sense! Firefighters are trailed in saving lives, and not so much dealing with situations of this nature.

Odds are, season 11 will premiere on NBC when we get around to late September or early October; we’re hoping for other news fairly soon on the subject.

