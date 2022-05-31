Better Call Saul season 6 episode 8 promo jokes about return

Did you know that we have almost six weeks to go until Better Call Saul season 6 episode 8? That wait is going to be painful…

So why in the world is AMC doing this? We’ve already spelled out some of the reasons in the past. A lot of it has to do with the show needed time to get together the remaining episodes; remember that there was a delay in production following Bob Odenkirk having a heart attack, and that’s in addition to the global health crisis pushing things back further. The series will be coming back formally on Monday, July 11.

If you look below, you can see a playful preview for the future that references, repeatedly, that we have six weeks to go. You shouldn’t be shocked that there aren’t any real spoilers in here, mostly because they’re going to keep almost everything hidden in terms of what lies ahead at this point.

Ultimately, we tend to think that season 6 episode 8 will kick off watching Jimmy McGill and Kim Wexler scramble to pick up the pieces after Lalo killed Howard right in front of them. That’s someone the two were in opposition to, but killing him was never a part of the plan! Lalo could also use this to dangle over the two of them, and that could cause plenty of other problems on its own. We don’t know what happens to Kim — heck, we still don’t know what happens with Lalo, either.

