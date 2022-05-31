Big Brother 24 premiere date: Is an all-newbie cast confirmed?

Following the big premiere-date news today, is there anything more that we can say in regards to the Big Brother 24 cast? If there’s one thing that we’ve come to know about this show over the years, it’s that fans will look for clues just about anywhere … including some press releases from CBS themselves.

So does the latest one suggest that we could be getting an all-newbie cast? It’s something to consider, at least for the time being. Just take a look at the snippet below for evidence:

Produced by Fly On The Wall Entertainment in association with Endemol Shine North America, BIG BROTHER kicks off season 24 as a group of all-new Houseguests move into the BIG BROTHER House. Expect the unexpected this summer with a season full of new and unique twists and turns to challenge the Houseguests. Following the premiere, the series will air Thursdays (9:00-10:00 PM, LIVE ET/ delayed PT), featuring the live evictions, and Sundays and Wednesdays (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT). Julie Chen Moonves returns as host. Paramount+ subscribers can continue to catch all the action on the BIG BROTHER Live Feeds. Emmy Award-winning producer Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan serve as executive producers.

We suppose that technically, this release doesn’t 100% confirm that every person in the cast will be new; yet, for sure there are a ton of newbies coming on board. These press releases are never binding contracts and we tend to think that the cast and crew can do whatever they want. Remember here that we’re more than a month away from the July 6 premiere still!

Personally, we do think that an all-newbie cast is the thing that makes the most sense, and we have to imagine that CBS will feel the same just two years after the last all-star season. Remember that The Challenge USA (which airs immediately after Big Brother) will likely feature some alumni from this show; there’s no need to double-up on returnees across the board.

