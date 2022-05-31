The Boys season 3 premiere spoilers: Erin Moriarty on Starlight’s new goal

In just a matter of days The Boys season 3 is going to arrive on Amazon, and we’re sure that a lot of stories will be coming for different characters.

So what about Starlight? How is Erin Moriarty’s character going to stand out moving forward? We know that she is someone who desperately wants to make the Seven better; unfortunately, that’s hard to do with some of the people in it. Homelander is a psychopath, and unfortunately he is the person leading the charge on a number of different things.

Speaking to TVLine on the subject of what lies ahead, Moriarty tried her best to explain how Starlight/Annie is going to try to make good things happen, even if she is tied to such a sinister organization:

Now she’s trying to do what she has previously tried to do, which is figure out how much good she can do and how much change she can impart from her position working inside of Vought, working inside of this immensely corrupt evil corporation. There is an internal battle going on in terms of whether she’s going to be able to impart the most change and do the most good by working for them, or whether it would be by not working for them. And then also, working with a corporation that you feel so misaligned with is very abrasive to your psyche and soul. So she’s making a lot of personal sacrifices. She’s still trying to take every opportunity she can by working for Vought to use her power for good. She’s just simultaneously questioning if she can do enough while working for Vought.

Could we see her quit the Seven by the end of the season? That’s certainly something we wouldn’t be shocked by, but it’s a trade-off. After all, going away from the Seven means less of a platform and with that, far fewer chances to do good in the world.

Where do you want to see things go moving into The Boys season 3 for Starlight?

