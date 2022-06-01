America’s Got Talent: The Pack Drumline kick off season 17!

Tonight is bringing you the America’s Got Talent season 17 premiere, and with that, let’s celebrate The Pack Drumline! They were the first act to come out on the stage and with that in mind, you have to hope that the group is amazing.

So what did they bring to the table? In a word … a lot. We’ve seen a lot of drumlines over the years, and the best ones know that you have to combine performance, technique, and showmanship. You can’t be just good drummers; you have to make it fun! Everything about this was great. You get the sense that they all really love what they do and put a lot of thoughts into it. There was the drumming upside-down, the dance moves, and a lot of great stuff that adds up to the essence of what this group is and can be.

Then, you’ve also got a great story behind the scenes here, as well. We’re talking here about a group from Chicago who are using this to try to escape a lot of what’s going on around them. They are making a lot out of a little and offering up hope to a lot of people!

Can this be the sort of act who goes all the way? We know that percussion acts don’t often win the show, but there’s no denying that they could easily make it to the finale. This has just so much of what a lot of viewers are going to be looking for this season; positive entertainment and something that feels a little bit different. There have been so many routine singers and dancers on here over the years that it’s a little bit easier to be dumb to some of what they bring to the table.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to America’s Got Talent right away

What did you think about The Pack Drumline kicking off America’s Got Talent season 17?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around for some additional updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







