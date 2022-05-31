Superman & Lois season 2 episode 13 spoilers: ‘All is Lost’

Are you interested in learning more about Superman & Lois season 2 episode 13? There is an installment ahead titled “All is Lost,” and that name alone isn’t entirely hopeful.

So what’s coming up in this episode? Rest assured that there is more of the Inverse World on the way, and you are going to see a lot more of that. This episode also marks another chance to see Jenna Dewan as Lucy Lane, just in case you hadn’t heard about that already.

Want some other details? Then go ahead and take a look now at the full Superman & Lois season 2 episode 13 synopsis below:

LOST – Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) disagree on the best way to figure out if Ally Allston (guest star Rya Kihlstedt) went to the Inverse World. Meanwhile, John Henry (Wole Parks) makes a surprising discovery and Lois sets out to track Lucy (guest star Jenna Dewan) down. Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Sofia Hasmik, Wole Parks and Dylan Walsh also star. The episode was directed by Elaine Mongeon and written by Kristi Korzec (#213). Original airdate 6/7/2022. Every episode of SUPERMAN & LOIS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Schedule-wise, we suppose you should know already that this is also the final installment of the series before another brief hiatus; there is more coming on the other side, but it does still remain frustrating that we’re pretty off-and-on with this show in general. At least knowing that there’s a season 3 coming gives us some element of consolation, right? We tend to think so, but there are probably some tough times coming before we get to that point at all.

