Big Brother 24: Do we have an official premiere date at CBS?

Do we have a Big Brother 24 premiere date at CBS? Is it now officially out there?

In a post on Twitter today (see below), you can see a traditional word-search where the network is trying to get you to guess the premiere date for both season 24 of the reality hit and The Challenge USA. For those who haven’t heard, the latter is a version of the MTV hit featuring stars of many of your favorite CBS reality shows.

While there are a number of different dates in here, one stands out above the rest: July 6. There are a couple of June dates located in the word search, but that’s way too soon for a show with no cast out there as of yet. Meanwhile, we can’t see Big Brother coming back in August; it’d mean that we’d have a remarkably short season from when the CBS fall schedule is slated to kick off. Early July also falls in line with where we’ve seen other seasons launch in the past, so that seems to be a pretty suitable window for it here, as well.

If this does turn out to be the date, we have a good feeling that over the coming weeks, a little more information will start to trickle in here. Think along the lines of a cast reveal and also something pertaining to a central twist. We’re sure that there will also be a ton of rumors about returnees but ultimately, we really hope that doesn’t happen. We just had a pretty lousy All-Star season a couple of years ago and at this point, we’re not in some sort of hurry to replace that experience.

We know you’ve all been patient, but summer is just around the corner.😉 Can you guess the premiere date for #BB24 and #TheChallengeUSA? pic.twitter.com/Mx6wfheKSE — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) May 31, 2022

