America’s Got Talent: What happened to Simon Cowell’s wrist?

What happened to Simon Cowell’s wrist on America’s Got Talent? During tonight’s big premiere, there’s a chance you’ll see him wearing a cast. As a matter of fact, it is clearly visible in the photo above!

Of course, anytime you see someone wearing a cast on television there are going to be questions as to what happened, and the answer here is ultimately rather simple: Simon got into another electric bike accident earlier this year. If you recall, the judge missed some major time on the show a year and a half ago due to a serious e-bike accident. This one did not seemingly cause him to miss a significant stretch of the season, but he’s still clearly recovering from it to some extent.

Remember that America’s Got Talent does film its auditions several weeks before the show returns, typically in the late winter/early spring. Simon is probably in much better shape at this point, and we continue to hold out hope for a full recovery! He is joined this season once more by Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, and Terry Crews. Simon has also balanced this show out with Britain’s Got Talent this year, which has returned following a reasonable hiatus.

Since we’re writing this piece before the premiere airs, it’s too early to tell if the injury is specifically addressed or not. We’ll have to wait and see on some of that.

If you do want to see some of the other judges talking more about the season, all you have to do is look below! That does a good job of largely setting the stage for what’s ahead.

