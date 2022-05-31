Is FBI: Most Wanted new tonight on CBS? Are we going to be seeing more of Remy Scott and the team?

With the arrival of Dylan McDermott on the show recently as the new leader, of course we want to dive into more stories ASAP! There’s still so much untapped potential with this series, and we still haven’t even seen the character work alongside Sheryll Barnes. That character has been on maternity leave ever since realizing that she came back to work too soon.

Unfortunately, you won’t get a chance to see new stories for any of the agents in the immediate future. There is no new episode tonight and for now, the plan seems to be to bring the entire FBI franchise back in either late September or early October. There is no firm premiere date as of yet, but we tend to think one will be announced in June or July.

So what will be coming up in terms of the story? There are a few different things to think about. First and foremost, Barnes should be back in the early going of season 4. (Roxy Sternberg, like her character, was also off on maternity leave.) We also imagine that there will be a big emphasis on Remy and getting to know more about his character and his family. We already recognize why he wanted to be an FBI agent in the first place, but can we see more of his romantic life with the judge? He’s such a quintessential hero in a lot of ways, but we do still want to see more about what makes him tick.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

