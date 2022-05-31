Is FBI: International new tonight on CBS? Are we going to be seeing more high-octane cases and international destinations?

One of the things we like about this show is how every week, you never know where the Fly Team is going to be, let alone what sort of issues they will be taking on. Unfortunately, though, you won’t be seeing anything further tonight insofar as new episodes go. The series is now done with its first season, and is going to be off the air until at least this coming fall. Odds are, the premiere will air in either late September or early October.

So what can you expect moving forward? First and foremost, the show will have to replace Christiane Paul, if she is in fact gone. Yaeger worked alongside the Fly Team for most of the first season, and we tend to think we’ll see a new regular brought on in some shape or form. We don’t think that is too much of a surprise; shows in the Dick Wolf universe often adjust things slightly heading into a second or third season based on what works. (Remember that International has already been renewed through season 3!)

As for the characters who are already on the show, the storyline with Forrester’s mom (Elizabeth Mitchell) is most likely not over. It’s just going to be a mystery as to when we see that character again, and that’s a part of the fun! FBI: International in inherently a procedural, though, so the main focus is almost certainly going to be on the case-of-the-week plots.

What are you most interested in seeing when FBI: International season 2 premieres on CBS?

Are you sad that season 1 is over? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stay at the site for more updates on the FBI franchise all summer long. (Photo: CBS.)

