The Good Fight season 6 spoilers: Don’t expect Julianna Margulies cameo

With The Good Fight season 6 serving as the final one over on Paramount+, it of course makes sense that there will be cameos. Not only will we see a number of big names from this particular show, but also some from the original The Good Wife. Take, for example, Alan Cumming heading back as Eli Gold!

Unfortunately, it looks as though there is one name who you won’t be seeing in any capacity: Julianna Margulies as Alicia Florrick. It’s a shame given how iconic that character is to this world; however, we would also maintain that the final minutes of The Good Wife are as good as any series-finale conclusion you’d find. There’s nothing wrong with that character just being off somewhere, living her life.

Speaking recently to TVLine, executive producer Michelle King made it clear that it is “not our expectation that [Margulies] is going to come back” for the final episodes. What remains unclear about that quote is if she was asked to reprise her role. We know that there were plans for that to happen years ago, but it fell apart over a pay dispute. Julianna wanted to be compensated in a similar way to what she earned on The Good Wife; however, she was reportedly offered a rate in line with a guest star.

Of course, we’d never say no to getting Alicia Florrick back in any capacity; yet, we also don’t think that The Good Fight needs to have it for a proper send-off. This world is so different from what it was on The Good Wife and there are so many other fascinating stories that can be the focus.

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to see the final season of the spin-off until September; for more news on that or to see the first teaser, be sure to visit the link here.

