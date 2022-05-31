New Amsterdam season 5 spoilers: Show EP looks to potential ending

As many of you out there know at this point, New Amsterdam season 5 is going to be the final one on NBC. It’s a bittersweet reveal; we certainly are grateful that the show has lasted this long but at the same time, you can’t help but crave something more. There are a lot of other stories that could’ve been told at the hospital, and we’re also still waiting for what’s happening with Max and Helen’s wedding. Why couldn’t they just let us have some good news with that?

Anyway, let’s put the focus in this piece on some of the characters, largely because we’ve been through so much with them already. In a new interview with TV Insider, show boss David Schulner made it clear that within the final episodes, the writers are going to try and tell as many full-circle stories as possible:

“For Season 5, you want to end where you begin … I think for us, let’s go back to that energy of Season 1 and look at where we started all the characters and make sure we end them in a place where they began. So for Bloom [Janet Montgomery], it was about her addiction.”

Of course, our fear with this sort of quote is that it means Max’s cancer could come back, but we don’t necessarily think we should take everything Schulner says literally. He could be speaking in part about the hope that was at the hospital at the beginning, when Max was trying to change the world for the better. We don’t quite think every single season 5 story will be a rehash of what was there in the early days.

At least the writers do know far in advance that the series finale is coming; that allows them to plan accordingly, and we should have an ending here that doesn’t feel rushed.

What do you think we’re going to see throughout New Amsterdam season 5?

Are you sad that the series is coming to a close?

