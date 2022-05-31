Yellowstone season 5 filming: New teases from Kelly Reilly, cast

For everyone out there excited for Yellowstone season 5 to arrive on Paramount, why not check out a couple of fun new teases behind the scenes?

First and foremost, we should note that everyone involved here is going to be careful with not just how much they show, but also when they show it. They don’t want to give anything major away! Yet, we’re at least happy that we’re in a different spot now than we were back in season 4, when the huge cliffhanger made it hard for several of the leads to post much of anything.

Today, we have a couple of behind-the-scenes snaps for you courtesy of Kelly Reilly (Beth) and Cole Hauser (Rip) — when it comes to Reilly’s post (check it out here), it’s mostly a reminder that there are some fun hijinks that can happen here and there at the ranch. Also, Beth and Kelly are hardly the same person when it comes to their sense of humor. We imagine that in general, a part of the fun of doing this show for certain people comes via stepping outside of themselves. While there are people like Forrie J. Smith (Lloyd) who are a part of the cowboy world outside of the show, others come from completely different backgrounds. Being on this show really dives into the “play pretend” part of being an actor.

Remember now that Yellowstone season 5 is going to be premiering on the Paramount Network when we get around to November 13, and of course there are plenty of other discussions coming before too long…

