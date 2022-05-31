Obi-Wan Kenobi star Moses Ingram defended after hateful comments

We can only imagine the reality for Obi-Wan Kenobi star Moses Ingram at the moment. You get cast in the role of a lifetime in Reva, and it’s a chance to be a part of a huge, sprawling universe bursting at the seams with creativity. You have an extraordinary experience filming the show and spend weeks counting down the days for it to premiere.

Then, the show arrives on Disney+ and while some reception is positive, you’re also met with hateful, prejudicial comments from certain corners of the internet. All of a sudden, an incredible journey starts to feel a little less so.

Ingram is far from the first actor in this universe to be subject to online hate. We saw it following Kelly Marie Tran’s role in The Last Jedi, and it got to a point there where multiple people associated with the film had to speak out in her defense.

Now, we are also seeing something here. If you look below, you can see a series of posts from the Star Wars Twitter today where Moses is fully welcomed and supported as a part of the universe. If people want to criticize Reva for wanting to present Obi-Wan to Darth Vader, we get that. Nobody wants to see the title character hurt! Much of the rest of the criticism, however, goes out of line — this is still a character we barely know, and there is likely so much more to be told with her in the weeks ahead. We’re only two episodes in to the six-episode story.

If you have some (respectful) thoughts on the situation surrounding Ingram, be sure to share in the comments. Once you do just that, keep coming back to make sure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: Disney+.)

We are proud to welcome Moses Ingram to the Star Wars family and excited for Reva’s story to unfold. If anyone intends to make her feel in any way unwelcome, we have only one thing to say: we resist. pic.twitter.com/lZW0yvseBk — Star Wars (@starwars) May 31, 2022

There are more than 20 million sentient species in the Star Wars galaxy, don’t choose to be a racist. — Star Wars (@starwars) May 31, 2022

