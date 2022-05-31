Is New Amsterdam new tonight on NBC? Are we about to see some more drama on the way after that shocking end to season 4?

It goes without saying, but there are a TON of people out there eager to learn what happens next with Max and Helen. Are they going to find their way to happiness after she couldn’t make the wedding? Well, the first order of business her is learning why she couldn’t make said wedding; after that, we’ll see more where the story goes.

Unfortunately, you won’t have a chance to figure that out tonight. Last week was in fact that the season 4 finale for New Amsterdam and now, we are forced to ensure what’s going to be a long and potentially frustrating hiatus. NBC has confirmed that season 5 is premiering this fall … but they’ve also confirmed that season 5 is going to be the final one at the network. If that isn’t bittersweet news, what is? We’re grateful that there’s going to be a proper ending, but it’s hard to say goodbye with just thirteen episodes remaining.

As for what we’re expecting to see across season 5, a lot of it will begin with the show working to address the elephant in the room: What happened with Dr. Sharpe? Why didn’t she show up for the wedding? We don’t think the writers will wait around to give us an answer; hopefully, it’s also nothing that alters our opinion on her as a character.

Once we get past the big Max/Helen wedding question, we’re sure a lot of other characters will have their own moments in the sun. We think that New Amsterdam will want everyone to have a proper ending in some shape or form, no matter what that ending is.

What do you most want to see when it comes to New Amsterdam season 5?

