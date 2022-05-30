The Handmaid’s Tale season 5: How will Alexis Biedel be written out?

If you missed the recent news on The Handmaid’s Tale season 5, it’s absolutely pretty darn startling: After being a part of this world for years, Alexis Biedel is saying goodbye.

At the time of this writing, there is not much information as to why the Gilmore Girls alum chose to not reprise her role as Emily. It felt at the end of season 4 like there was more for the character to do, especially in the aftermath of Fred Waterford’s death. We’re on the precipice of war, and we could be seeing the slow crumbling of Gilead once and for all. Or, at the very least this is what we hope.

So how do you remove this character from the equation? You can make the argument that you kill Emily off in the premiere, but that’s not something we want to get behind. After what she and so many other women on this show have gone through, we want to live in a world where peace is possible.

A more realistic scenario could be that Emily, following the death of Waterford, decides that she wants to move away and form a more peaceful existence with Sylvia rather than continue to take part in a larger war. It’d be a change from where she stood at the end of season 4, but it’d at least offer up some semblance of a happy ending as opposed to a violent one.

We would imagine that the Hulu drama would address the exit of Biedel pretty early on in the process; after all, we tend to think that

