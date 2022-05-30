Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 5 return date confirmed at MTV

If you’ve been wondering when Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 5 is returning to MTV, we’re happy to have a return date for it now!

Recently, the cable network confirmed that on Thursday, June 23, you are going to see many of your old favorites return! Through this batch of episodes, you of course are going to be seeing a lot of fun antics, and also a little bit of travel! The show is now back in the world again after being forced into a production bubble, and that means visiting a lot of different locales. For a few more details, take a look at the synopsis below:

The world is finally open again and the squad is free to roam — from El Paso for an old-fashioned roommates-only trip to watch DJ Pauly D spin, to San Diego for a full-on family vacation. But buckle up, because where this group goes, drama follows. Angelina’s marriage inches past the point of no return, and it’s time to settle some old scores that will have the whole family at odds.

For those wondering, there is a new teaser for the season below alongside Buckhead Shore, a new addition to the franchise described as follows:

The Shore franchise heads to Buckhead, Georgia to follow a group of longtime friends and former flames making a name for themselves in Atlanta’s “Beverly Hills of the South.” JuJu Barney, Katie Canham, Savannah Gabriel, Adamo Giraldo, Parker Lipman, Bethania Locke, Pat Muresan, Chelsea Prescott and DJ Simmons head to the lake for their annual summer getaway. It’s time for wild fun, high drama hook-ups, and maybe even a few broken hearts.

So yea, there’s going to be a ton of drama arriving on MTV a little later this summer. This shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, now should it?

