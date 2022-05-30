Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2: Patina Miller talks high stakes

For those who didn’t know, Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 now has an official premiere date: Sunday, August 14. We’re beyond hyped for that, and to see every little thing that’s coming up down the road.

Entering season 2, a lot of these characters could be in different spots. Detective Howard is in recovery, Kanan is outside of the city, and we tend to think that Raq is trying to smooth out whatever she can within her operation. Sooner or later, though, things are gonna get crazy — and you have to go ahead and be prepared for that.

Entering season 2, a lot of these characters could be in different spots. Detective Howard is in recovery, Kanan is outside of the city, and we tend to think that Raq is trying to smooth out whatever she can within her operation. Sooner or later, though, things are gonna get crazy — and you have to go ahead and be prepared for that.

If you haven’t seen the teaser below yet for what’s coming, be sure to check that out, but also a tantalizing tease from Patina Miller! As she notes on Instagram, the stakes are higher than ever, and that tends to leave us really curious as to what in the world we’re gonna see. There’s a chance that some other surprises will be unearthed for starters, and as soon as Kanan gets back in Queens, we tend to think he’ll have a whole new perspective on the world.

What’s Howard going to do now that he survived the attack? How is Raq going to handle her son getting more aware of this world and how she maneuvers within it? These are things that will be fun to explore, and we tend to think we’ll be sitting around on pins and needles waiting for the metaphorical shoe to drop.

