Nancy Drew season 4: Early work begins; where’s the premiere date?

When it comes to everyone eagerly waiting for Nancy Drew season 4, there’s a little bit of good news and bad here.

First, we’re pleased to say that the writing process for season 4 is already underway! In a post on Twitter below, the writers’ official account made it clear that they’ve opened the room for the new season and stories are already being planned. It’s always nice to know that a creative team is hitting the ground running in advance, right? We tend to think that it’s even more fun with a show like this, largely because Nancy Drew has almost unlimited possibilities with the sort of stories that they can tell.

Of course, the bad news here is that there’s no clear indication right now as to when season 4 will premiere. We’d hope that it would come back in the fall, but the network left it off their official schedule. That means the earliest we’ll be able to check it out is January, and it could be even later than that. Much of the overall schedule for season 4 is somewhat of a mystery; go ahead and attribute that to The CW having such an unusual future at this particular moment. They’ve gone from a network with almost year-around programming to one with a much smaller roster as it deals with near-constant rumors of a sale.

At this point, let’s just hope that some season 4 footage surfaces at some point before the end of the year; it’d just be nice to know what sort of specific mysteries are being planned, and also if there are any new characters coming on board in this world.

The rumors are true!! Day 1 of the S4 Writers' Room started today. (ft. a photoshopped Melinda who left right before the photo) (and ft. three (3) different bottles of sunscreen) pic.twitter.com/EYLSfCPhRx — Nancy Drew Writers (@DrewCrewWriters) May 24, 2022

