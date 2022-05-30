The Morning Show season 3 premiere date: Will we hear anything soon?

Given that it has been so long since the end of season 2, is now the right time to contemplate over The Morning Show season 3? Are we going to hear about a premiere date at some point in the near future?

If you are the folks over at Apple TV+, then you are probably wishing that there was something more that you could share about the Jennifer Aniston – Reese Witherspoon series soon. We know that it has a dedicated audience, and it’s arguably the second-most important show these days for them beyond Ted Lasso.

Yet, months removed from the end of season 2, not that much has been said about a season 3 — beyond, of course, the fact that there will be one. That’s at least not something you have to worry about all that much. There is also a new showrunner coming on board in Charlotte Stoudt, who has worked on Homeland and a number of other shows. Here is what she had to say to Variety about coming on board when she was first announced for the job:

“I’m excited to be joining forces with Apple TV Plus and The Morning Show. The cast, led by the phenomenal Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, are truly to die for. Kerry, Mimi and Michael, and the teams at Media Res, Hello Sunshine and Echo Films, have created an irresistible world that is equally delicious and provocative.”

When could season 3 premiere?

Given the lack of substantial news about the story yet and Witherspoon / Aniston’s busy schedules, we think it’s unlikely you will see anything more this year. A 2023 launch, at the earliest, feels far more realistic. At least the global health crisis shouldn’t delay things all that much, right? We also think the goal is to tell a story that is far more optimistic than what we saw at times for season 2 (especially for Alex). If they need time to properly develop that, it is a-okay with us at the end of the day.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Morning Show season 3?

