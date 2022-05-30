We Own This City season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at HBO?

As we prepare for tonight’s big finale over at HBO, should you expect a We Own This City season 2? Or, is the more likely scenario that it gets canceled?

When you think about the nature of the stories at the heart of this drama, you could easily make the case for more down the road. Also, anytime that you have David Simon telling a story set in Baltimore, you are all but guaranteed to have a hit. Like The Wire, we unfortunately think that We Own This City won’t get the attention it deserves until after it concludes. That’s especially the case given that this is a limited series and it’s about to say farewell.

From the get-go, HBO was clear with their messaging that there were no plans for a season 2 here. This was meant to have a defined beginning, middle, and end, and the entirety of the show is based on the nonfiction work by Justin Fenton.

Could the network change their mind down the road and come up with something new? In theory sure, but we think that they are starting to move away from changing up their original plan just because something is successful. So far, they haven’t ordered a season 2 for The Undoing despite the hype there, and they actually moved away from doing another season of Lovecraft Country after first moving forward with it. They’ve had mixed results of picking up “limited series” for more. While season 3 of True Detective was a return to form, season 2 is considered more or less to be a mess. Meanwhile, we continue to argue that a Big Little Lies season 2 was never something we needed and didn’t end up bringing a lot to the table.

For now, we’d just say to anticipate that tonight’s finale is it — we’ll let you know down the road if that ever changes.

