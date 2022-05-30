Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: How will announcement be made?

It’s not often that there is a near-endless amount of buzz over a premiere date for a show. This should give you a better sense of just how passionate fans of Ted Lasso truly are. The Apple TV+ comedy is an enormous hit for a reason; while there are some genuine laugh-out-loud moments throughout, the real draw here are the characters. From Ted himself to Coach Beard and Rebecca, every single person is presented in the most fascinating way possible. Pun intended, but you really want to believe in them in whatever way you can.

So do we believe that Apple is going to generate the best premiere-date announcement possible for season 3? We’re feeling pretty darn optimistic about it!

If you have seen some of our past updates about this already, then you know that the streaming service is not feeling a need to rush anything along here. They can take their time to figure out the right way to promote the show later this summer; filming has been going on for months here, and we think the most likely plan is a fall release. We think the announcement will likely come alongside a teaser with a couple of clips for what lies ahead. We could then envision character posters, a full trailer, and potentially even more merchandise. This is one of those rare shows where people would be the AFC Richmond kit in equal measure to one of an actual football club.

Whenever Apple does make the premiere date official, we wonder if there is one other question they will answer as well: Will it be the final season? That’s not something that the writers have announced publicly, but we know that there was an initial three-season plan. A season 4 is still possible, but we tend to think that the writers would have to be really excited to do another season for it to come to pass.

