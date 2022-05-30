Blue Bloods season 13: How many more seasons could it last?

We know that Blue Bloods season 13 will be airing on CBS at some point this fall, but what is there to look forward to beyond just that? We know that at this point in the show’s run, it becomes understandable that you start thinking about the long-term future.

There are reasons to think that we are much closer to the end of the show at this point than the beginning. Filming in New York can be expensive, as can having the same crop of actors together year after year. Headliner Tom Selleck is also 77 years old, and you do have to wonder if we’ll eventually get to a point where he will want to stop doing this. He hasn’t said anything yet, and that’s enough to give us hope for a while.

The biggest reason for CBS to keep it for now is simple: Easy revenue. Despite the cost it does still generate good ratings and the show doesn’t come from an outside studio. (Remember, that’s one of the reasons they got rid of Magnum PI.) They also don’t have to invest a lot in marketing or promotion here; Blue Bloods has a loyal audience that comes back year after year.

When you consider all of this, it’s pretty easy to guess that the show will be around for as long as Selleck and the rest of the main cast want it to. While networks are often the ones that make the decision to end shows, we’re not sure that will be the case here. There’s just nothing we see CBS replacing it with that would generate anywhere near the same ratings week in and week out.

Personally, we’d love to make it at least to season 15 — that just feels like such a solid numbers to tie things up on.

