Is All American: Homecoming new tonight on The CW? Season 2 hopes

Is All American: Homecoming new tonight on The CW? What can we prepare for here as we look towards the spin-off’s future?

It obviously goes without saying that we wish there was something more in the way of new episodes airing this summer. Alas, that’s just not the case. The first season only had thirteen episodes, and we’re now one week removed from the finale. As we’ve more or less spelled out here, there is no episode on the way tonight.

Is there still something more to look forward to here? Absolutely. Just remember for a moment that the show is on the fall schedule at the network, so we aren’t looking at a situation here where it’s going to be stuck in limbo for a long period of time again. Our hope is that new episodes will be on at some point in October, and we’ll be able to dive back into Simone’s professional and personal journey. There are a lot of challenges still ahead for her, but we don’t know how you could have expected anything less here!

In general, we think that season 2 will expand the worlds of both collegiate tennis and baseball, while also showing the paths that lie ahead in each field. One of the things that makes the All American world so rich is that there are so many politics at play in college athletics that very few people really know about; that leaves the door open for writers to explore stories in ways that they don’t really get to on a lot of other programs. You actually get a chance to learn something, while also being immersed in a lot of the drama.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to All American: Homecoming

What are you hoping to see on All American: Homecoming season 2?

Do you want to see the spin-off up the ante in some creative ways coming up? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stay put at the site for other updates that you won’t want to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







