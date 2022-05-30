Is All American new tonight on The CW? With the way that this past episode concluded, we understandably know there’s going to be a thirst for more.

Unfortunately, it is going to be a while before said thirst can be fully satisfied. Last night’s new episode was the big season 4 finale and in the aftermath of that, we’re now going to be waiting for at least the next four months to understand what is next. The CW has not announced a premiere date as of yet but if we’re to go by what they’ve done in the past, it’s fair to speculate that we’re going to see it at some point in early October.

So what will we get a chance to see throughout when the show comes back? There’s obviously going to be a relationship part of it, but we also want to see characters like Spencer and Olivia continue to flourish as they move forward in their careers. There’s a chance for this show to really demonstrate what it’s like for a college athlete to prepare for the NFL, and that’s exciting mostly in that we don’t see many long-form stories about it. There’s not even a guarantee that he will make it there! You just face such an endless physical and mental grind, while also have to deal with restrictive NCAA regulations and also nagging injuries that can pop up at any time.

There’s also a larger universe now, as well — both this show and All American: Homecoming are coming back in the fall, and we hope that the writers make a real effort to play around and dive into all sorts of interesting stuff here.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to All American right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to All American season 5?

Are you sad that there isn’t a new episode on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also stick around here to get some other updates that you won’t want to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







