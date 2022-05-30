America’s Got Talent: Meet ventriloquist Celia Munoz! (Audition video)

Tomorrow night on the America’s Got Talent premiere, you are going to have a chance to meet ventriloquist Celia Munoz. Let’s just say that she does something totally different from anyone else we’ve seen over the years.

When you think about ventriloquism, 99% of the time you picture someone on stage with a puppet. The real trick is always watching a performance without seeing someone ever move their lips; it doesn’t really matter if a puppet is there or not. This is what Celia masters in the sneak peek below. She introduces her act by saying that this is how a ventriloquist gets ready for the day, and you can hear her play the part of her radio as she flosses, puts on makeup, and even drinks some water at the end.

In some ways, this is more impressive than anything we’ve seen with a puppet over the years! She’s finding a way to not only sing without moving her lips, but also with some clear obstacles right in front of her. It’s incredibly creative and it feels like the judges 100% love it. This is a great evolution to what we’ve seen over the years from Terry Fator and then Darci Lynne, who are two of the pioneers of this art for on AGT over the years. We’re really excited to see what other concepts she’s been thinking about already!

While we can’t guarantee that Celia is going to win the show in the end, we do at least know that there are a long line of people who have done well with this over the years. Remember for a moment that Paul Zerdin is also a former champion; while he didn’t sing, he used ventriloquism as a main component in his comedy act.

