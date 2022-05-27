America’s Got Talent: See magician, rapper Mervant Vera audition! (video)

Tuesday night on NBC is going to bring you the America’s Got Talent premiere; why not go ahead and meet Mervant Vera now? He’s the first contestant the network has formally shown off in a sneak peek, and we understand why they’d want to do that.

There’s no denying that we’ve seen a lot of successful magicians on this show over the years, and at this point, some of them grow a little tired. We don’t need to see another one perform routine tricks or come through mostly on the basis of their backstory. There has to be a new angle!

Luckily, this is what Mervant has. In the video below, you can see him combine a card trick with hip-hop for an act that feels thoroughly entertaining from start to finish. It moves at a steady pace that you don’t have time to question any of his sleight-of-hand, and it helps that he’s a legitimately good rapper, as well. This doesn’t just feel like a gimmick, and it’s something that with additional elements, you could build more of a show around.

This is a great audition and because of that, the question becomes what else he’s got in his arsenal. If he can show new dimensions with every single performance while staying true to his roots here, we tend to think there could be something more that comes from this. There’s no debating that he’ll get the votes that he needs to move to the next round.

Hopefully, Vera is also the sort of act that can get more viewers checking out the show. This is a program (and a format) that probably does need a fresh coat of paint; almost everything about it has become unexpected over the past year or two.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to America’s Got Talent right now

What did you think about Mervant Vera and his America’s Got Talent audition?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — this is the best place to make sure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







