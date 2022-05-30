The Flash season 9: Could it wrap up Legends of Tomorrow in some way?

Ever since the shocking cancellation of Legends of Tomorrow at The CW, one of the things we’ve wondered is if The Flash could help give the series a proper ending. How would that work? It’s pretty simple: Barry Allen could work to free Sara Lance and company, who at the moment are prisoners following the end of the season 7 finale.

Is there a way to give this show the closure it deserves? We’ve been an advocate for at least some sort of wrap-up movie that would allow the Legends to free themselves. Unfortunately, nothing has been announced and this brings us back to our Flash idea.

Are there some hang-ups to the idea? Sure. First of all, it could be hard to get the entire cast of Legends back for a conclusion if they are all off doing other things. Without a contract, they have to be pursue other opportunities elsewhere! There’s also a cost component and, as Flash showrunner told TVLine recently, there’s another issue in how much story he’s going to be able to tell in season 9:

“I don’t even know what my [episode order] is … Going to save the Legends…. As much as I’d love to do that, that’s not something that is very easy to do in a season when I may have to wrap up my own story. I want to be honest, and not get anybody’s hopes up!”

Grant Gustin’s contract for season 9 dictates that he will do 15 episodes, which isn’t a lot in comparison to past seasons. Even if The Flash can’t stage some full-scale rescue mission, we at least hope there’s a line in here where we learned what happened to these characters. At the moment, anything is better than the idea of them just sitting in a prison somewhere.

