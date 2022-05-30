Yellowjackets season 2: Will we get the Antler Queen’s full journey?

We know that there’s a good bit to be excited about already when it comes to Yellowjackets season 2, even if production has yet to even formally kick off.

What’s one of the things that is currently capturing our attention the most? Ultimately, it’s quite simple: The journey of the Antler Queen. The is the woman we saw in the elaborate garb back in the premiere, and she seems to be the clear leader of the cult-like movement that involves murder, human flesh, and all sorts of other graphic stuff. It also on some level is carrying through into the present, based on what we saw in the season 1 finale.

So who is said Antler Queen? Unless the show delivers some sort of enormous twist down the road, Lottie is the prime candidate. An adult version of her is coming in season 2, and we think a lot of the story will revolve around seeing this character’s continued evolution both in the past and the present.

Do we think we’ll see a lot of Lottie becoming said Queen? More than likely yes, but they could save a few elements of it for season 3. We know that Yellowjackets is a show with a larger plan and with that in mind, we can’t imagine getting everything right away. The writers will take their time and honestly, we’re fine with that.

At this point, we don’t think the mystery of the show is about whether or not Lottie is the true Queen; rather, it’s about how she gets to that point, and also how others fall in line behind her. Van seems like a clear #2 for her, but there have to be some others who get themselves in the picture at some point here.

How much of the Antler Queen’s journey do you think we’ll get on Yellowjackets season 2?

