Is NCIS: Hawaii new tonight on CBS? Are we going back to the Aloha State for another big hour of TV?

After the events of last week’s installment, it’s probably clear to everyone out there that there’s a lot of great story that the writers could dive into. Take, for example, seeing what Jane Tennant’s next move is both personally and professionally. Or, seeing how Lucy and Whistler plan to do to make their relationship work this time around. The through went through a lot of highs and lows in the second half of season 1 but at this point, we’re thrilled that they found a way back to each other.

Now, of course we have to share some of the bad news: There is no new episode on the air tonight. What’s the reason for this? It’s pretty simple, as last week marked the season 1 finale! We at least know that the show is coming back down the road, so that’s not something you have to worry about down the road. Instead, the principal concern here is just wondering when the premiere will actually be and what some of the stories will look like.

When it comes to the premiere, nothing has been 100% confirmed as of yet; we do think it’s going to be in late September or early October, based mostly on the fact that this is when the last season premiered and it’s when CBS likes to kick off most of their shows in general. We also tend to think that we’re going to be getting a preview earlier on in September and that in general, a lot of the episodes are going to look and feel reasonably similar to what we saw in season 1. Maybe there will be a few tweaks (there often are between season 1 and season 2), but that’s likely to be more or less it.

