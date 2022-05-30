Yellowstone season 5: Will THIS be the first big John Dutton twist?

As we prepare for Yellowstone season 5, it is pretty easy to assume that Taylor Sheridan will have some enormous twists cooked up for the entire roster of characters.

Kevin that Kevin Costner is the art of the show, we of course tend to imagine that one of the biggest reveals could come courtesy of John Dutton itself … but what in the world is it?

Want to make sure you don’t miss any of our upcoming Yellowstone video coverage? Then we suggest that you SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube right now! This is the #1 way to make certain you don’t miss out.

No matter how far away we get from the end of season 4, we still have a really hard time accepting the notion that Kevin Costner’s character is somehow going to end up in the Governor’s Office. It just feels so off-brand for who he is, and we also tend to think in general that the last thing viewers would want is the show’s central hero to be away from the ranch.

So how can that be avoided, while also still allowing him to get what he wants? We’ve speculated for months now that Beth could use Jamie and blackmail him into seeking the office and doing his father’s bidding. That’s the theory that makes the most sense still, and this could be the big twist we see in the early going. We actually considered the idea that maybe Beth would take matters into her own hands, but being Governor doesn’t seem to be her speed. Our feeling more with her is that she’s the sort of person who would allow someone else to ascend to the office, but will continue to pull springs down the road. She’s a puppetmaster, and we think John would much rather step away from the race and allow her to control someone else in the spot.

As for all of that comes about, maybe we’ll learn when Yellowstone season 5 premieres on Paramount Network come November 13. There’s a lot to be excited about here!

Related – Want to get some other updates now on Yellowstone season 5?

Is there any big twist that you’re expecting to see early on in Yellowstone season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back to make 100% certain you don’t miss out on any other updates pertaining to the series. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







