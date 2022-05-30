The Blacklist season 10: Is there a path now for a possible season 11?

Is The Blacklist season 10 going to be the final one on NBC? It’s easily to speculate that this could be the case. After all, both Amir Arison and Laura Sohn left the show in the finale; meanwhile, the storyline of Liz Keen is more or less done. Justice has finally been served.

So while it’s amazing to know that there’s another season coming, how much story is left? Well, there could be more than you’d think, depending on how season 10 is structured.

Thanks to the end of season 9, we now know the base premise of what lies ahead. Reddington has been exposed thanks to Marvin Gerard as the FBI’s criminal informant, and there are a number of past Blacklisters who could show up and wreck havoc into his life. There’s a chance that a lot of the episodes in season 10 could be of the “Conclusion” persuasion, and there’s a chance that we may not meet too many new baddies at all.

If the writers and NBC wanted to extend the show to a season 11, this would be the way to do it. Otherwise, they’d run the risk of running out of names on the list in season 10 — or, they’d have to come up with another plot device entirely for more of the show down the road. There are still some intriguing blank spots on said list, and we’re curious to see when and how those get filled in. The biggest mystery right now is #2, and we know there are some out there who feel like it’s Reddington himself.

Do you think that The Blacklist season 10 will be the end, or is there a path in your mind to season 11?

